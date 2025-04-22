Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer post-match exchange goes viral after RCB’s win over PBKS

Virat Kohli once again reaffirmed his status as the pillar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a stellar match-winning performance, guiding his team to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025.

But beyond the scorecard, it was Kohli’s intense post-match exchange with PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer that dominated headlines and ignited a flurry of reactions online.

The moment came right after Jitesh Sharma sealed the match with a towering six.

Virat Kohli, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, turned animatedly in Iyer’s direction during the celebration—an act many perceived as deliberately pointed.

During the post-match handshake, cameras captured an awkward interaction between the two Indian teammates. Virat Kohli, with a smirk, seemingly tried to defuse the tension, but Shreyas Iyer remained visibly cold.

The handshake, marked by a short exchange and a shoulder brush, hinted at lingering friction between the two.

The clip instantly went viral, dividing fans and cricket pundits alike. While some hailed Virat Kohli’s passion as the spirit of competitive cricket, others criticized the gesture as unnecessary and potentially disruptive for Team India’s cohesion.

One popular tweet read, “Not good for Indian cricket,” while another warned, “IPL aggression shouldn’t carry over into national dressing rooms.”

As the debate intensifies, questions linger about whether such confrontations are just part of the IPL’s high-octane drama—or signs of deeper discord among India’s cricketing elite.