Virat Kohli suffers massive loss

Star India batter Virat Kohli suffered a massive loss in a stock market crash as he represents India in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The former India captain invested in a company named Go Digit in 2020, buying 266,667 shares at INR75 each, with a combined investment of INR 2 crore.

Virat Kohli’s wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, also bought 66,667 shares for INR50 lakh.

Go Digit went public in May 2024, raising INR1,125 crore while it raised additional INR1,489.65 crore through an offer-for-sale of up to 5.48 crore shares.

Following the successful IPO, Go Digit’s stock price soared past INR300 per share, which also impacted the net worth of investors.

Resultantly, Virat Kohli’s investment of INR2 crore grew to around INR8 crore, while Anushka Sharma’s investment rose to INR2 crore.

However, the Indian stock market faced negative sentiments during the last six months as the share prices of several companies, including Go Digit, declined.

According to Indian media outlets, the company’s stock declined by 25 percent in the six months, affecting investors’ net worth.

With a decline in the share price of Go Digit, Virat Kohli’s shares are now valued INR6 crore instead of INR8 crore.

The former India captain has suffered a loss of INR2 crore compared to its highest estimation post-listing.