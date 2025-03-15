Virat Kohli terms Australia Test series ‘most intense disappointment’

Star India batter Virat Kohli has opened up on the poor outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia.

The right-handed batter received severe backlash over his dismal batting numbers in the five-match series, India lost 3-1.

The former India captain had a forgetful outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, having managed 190 in nine innings, including an unbeaten 100 in the series opener in Perth.

Recalling his outing in the away series, Virat Kohli said that the tour was ‘the most intense kind of disappointment’ in his career.

“If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I’ve been, the most recent Australia tour would be the one that’s most fresh. So it might feel the most intense to me,” he said while speaking at an event,

The former India captain hinted at his Test retirement, saying that he might not accompany the team on the next Australia tour after four years.

“For a long time, the tour of England in 2014 bothered me the most. But I can’t look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in four years. I don’t know,” he said.

The star India batter, however, was of the view that players need to make peace with whatever happened in their career.

Recalling the dip in his form after scoring a ton in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli lamented the fact that he could not maintain the run-scoring momentum for the remainder of the series.

“Because I got a good score in the first Test. I thought, right, ‘let’s go.’ There’s going to be another big series for me. It doesn’t turn out that way,” he said.