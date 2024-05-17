Virat Kohli wishes to visit Pakistan soon

Indian star batter Virat Kohli expressed hope to visit and play in Pakistan soon in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif shared a video on Instagram showing him on a video call with Kohli.

During their interaction, Virat Kohli expressed hope to play in Pakistan soon, highlighting that international teams have started to visit the country again.

According to Shehroze Kashif, his interaction with the star batter occurred in 2022 when he met an Indian legend in Nepal.

Recalling the interaction, Kashif said that he met an Indian prominent personality who claimed to know people associated with the Indian cricket team.

Read more: VIRAL: Ishant Sharma gives epic ‘send-off’ to Virat Kohli

After Kashif expressed his wish to speak with Kohli, the unnamed Indian person arranged a call with Virat Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehroze Kashif (@thebroadboy)

“As a Pakistani, I proudly acknowledge Kohli as the greatest batsman of this era,” the mountaineer wrote in his post.

In the viral video, Kohli can be heard saying, “Give my regards to your family and all your friends. Hopefully, we visit Pakistan soon; everyone’s started visiting now.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian batter has a huge fan base in Pakistan and is also regarded by the current and former players of the Pakistan cricket team.

A video of Kohli went viral last year in which he was speaking highly of Babar Azam’s personality and talent.

“I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one,” he said. “That hasn’t changed. Regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats. He has been consistent.”

“I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven’t seen his attitude change towards me. This kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people.”

Reacting to the comments, Babar Azam said that he felt really happy to hear them.

“Feels really good, when somebody passes comments like this. The way Virat Kohli has given comments, for me it is a proud moment. I felt really good. When you get praised like this, you get confidence. He said that in 2019 (World Cup) I went up to him. He was at his peak, he is at his peak now too,” the Pakistan captain said.