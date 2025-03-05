web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Virat Kohli yells in Gautam Gambhir’s ears to celebrate Hardik Pandya’s sixes

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

India defeated Australia by four wickets to propel into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai with Virat Kohli smashing an incredible half-century and Hardik Pandya putting on late pyrotechnics.

Virat Kohli was declared player of the match for his 84-run knock, but Hardik Pandya’s cameo was also very important in giving India the victory.

He quickly adjusted to the conditions, which were not very conducive to batting.  Hardik Pandya struck two consecutive sixes off Adam Zampa and one against Tanveer Sangha.

In addition to making the crowd go wild with his lustful punches, the all-rounder also caused Kohli to rejoice with euphoria.

Nathan Ellis finally got rid of Hardik Pandya in the 48th over as he tried to knock another six to give India the victory.  Hardik Pandya struck three sixes and one boundary before his knock finished at a 24-ball 28.

Eventually, India won the match by four wickets with 11 balls to spare

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India will face the winner of second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa scheduled for March 5 in Lahore.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.