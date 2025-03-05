Virat Kohli yells in Gautam Gambhir’s ears to celebrate Hardik Pandya’s sixes

India defeated Australia by four wickets to propel into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai with Virat Kohli smashing an incredible half-century and Hardik Pandya putting on late pyrotechnics.

Virat Kohli was declared player of the match for his 84-run knock, but Hardik Pandya’s cameo was also very important in giving India the victory.

He quickly adjusted to the conditions, which were not very conducive to batting. Hardik Pandya struck two consecutive sixes off Adam Zampa and one against Tanveer Sangha.

In addition to making the crowd go wild with his lustful punches, the all-rounder also caused Kohli to rejoice with euphoria.

Nathan Ellis finally got rid of Hardik Pandya in the 48th over as he tried to knock another six to give India the victory. Hardik Pandya struck three sixes and one boundary before his knock finished at a 24-ball 28.

Eventually, India won the match by four wickets with 11 balls to spare

India will face the winner of second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa scheduled for March 5 in Lahore.