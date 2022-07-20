Virat Kohli’s dance video goes viral

A video of prolific cricketer Virat Kohli dancing is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video, which has close to three million likes, shows the former skipper showing off his dance moves in an orange sleeveless shirt with shorts. The video received mixed reviews from cricketing fans.

Several users saw humour in it while others criticized him for dancing when he is struggling to put on decent performances.

“Next time, please do call me. I would love set it up for you. Lets break a leg together.”

“Eagerly waiting for your comeback, sir.”

“Pay attention to your game as people have expectations from you.”

“Please play properly. Dancing can come later.”

“King Kohli.”

There are many videos showing the prolific Indian cricketer dancing on and off the field.

Earlier, a video of the World Cup-winning batter dancing to a classic Indian song My Name is Lakhan during his side’s T20 World Cup group stage fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi went viral also.

Dance of Virat in ” My name is Lakhan ” song 😍❤

Love to see our cheeku in happy mood 🥰 pic.twitter.com/vgBIq927h2 — 𝚃𝙰𝚁𝚄𝙻𝙰𝚃𝙰 𝚂𝙰𝚁𝙺𝙰𝚁 (@Taru_10_18) November 4, 2021

The former skipper, also known as Cheeku, has represented the Men In Blue in 463 international games across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has scored 23,726 runs to his name with 70 centuries and 122 fifties.

He has four wickets in ODI and as many in T20I.

