Virender Sehwag’s brother Vinod arrested

Former India batter Virender Sehwag’s brother Vinod has been arrested by the Chandigarh police in a cheque bounce case.

According to Indian media outlets, a court sent him to judicial custody following his arrest in the INR7 crore cheque bounce case.

Virender Sehwag’s brother later filed a bail plea, with the court set to conduct a hearing on the case on March 10.

Vinod was charged alongside Jalta Food and Beverages Company directors Vishnu Mittal and Sudhir Malhotra over a complaint of Krishna Mohan.

In his complaint, Mohan alleged that Vinod’s company bought goods from his factory and issued him a cheque of INR7 crore for payment.

However, the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds when he tried to deposit the cheque in his bank account.

According to reports, a court declared all three, mentioned in the complaint as fugitives in 2022, when they did not appear before the court.

In 2023, the court ordered the police to file a case against the accused, including Vinod, Virender Sehwag’s brother, when they did not turn up for hearing.

Reportedly, Vinod faces at least 174 cheque bounce cases and has filed bail requests in 138 cases.

The arrest of his brother came amid speculations that Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti were heading for a divorce after being married for over 20 years.

While Sehwag or Aarti have not publicly addressed the reports doing rounds on social media, several Indian media outlets claimed that they were having trouble in their marriage and a divorce is likely on the cards.