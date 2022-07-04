Virender Sehwag makes fun of Virat Kohli, video goes viral

The video of former India batter Virender Sehwag’s funny reaction to Virat Kohli’s celebration against England is going viral.

The viral video saw Virat Kohli rejoicing over the dismissal of wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings by pacer Mohammad Siraj in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. Virender Sehwag commented with Chhamiya Naach Rahi Hai.

Here’s what the netizens had to say.

You can get everything from @imVkohli apart from performance ! He himself doesn’t know, that his actions are not taken in good spirit by the world and cricket fraternity! Bad influence ! “Scream without performance” 👎 — Karan Arora (@KaranProficient) July 4, 2022

What Kohli did is called Stoopness.

A Kohli fan. — Priyesh! (@Priyesh_py29) July 3, 2022

Really funny comment by Sehwag…Kohli’s role in the team seems to be only of a Chamiya…deserves the comment after the poor show he is putting up. — Atul Katyal (@katyal_atul) July 4, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah-led side, batting first, were bowled out for 416 in their first innings in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. The hosts, in reply, were sent packing for 284.

India headed into their second innings with a 132-run lead. The side were dismissed for 245.

England are chasing a daunting 378-run target to win the fifth and final Test and draw the series.

