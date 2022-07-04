Monday, July 4, 2022
Virender Sehwag makes fun of Virat Kohli, video goes viral

The video of former India batter Virender Sehwag’s funny reaction to Virat Kohli’s celebration against England is going viral.

The viral video saw Virat Kohli rejoicing over the dismissal of wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings by pacer Mohammad Siraj in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. Virender Sehwag commented with Chhamiya Naach Rahi Hai.

Here’s what the netizens had to say. 

Jasprit Bumrah-led side, batting first, were bowled out for 416 in their first innings in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston. The hosts, in reply, were sent packing for 284. 

India headed into their second innings with a 132-run lead. The side were dismissed for 245. 

England are chasing a daunting 378-run target to win the fifth and final Test and draw the series.

