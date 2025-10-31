Virginia Giuffre family declares her ‘victory’ in emotional statement after Andrew stripped of title

The late Virginia Guiffre’s family has declared her victory after Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement about Andrew’s royal title being stripped, Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, and his wife, Amanda Roberts, issued a statement to PEOPLE.

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” they said.

The family continued, “Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her,” the statement continues.

“Today, she declares victory,” the statement added.

To note, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew will no longer be known as Prince or His Royal Highness, among other titles amid ongoing uproar over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Moreover, the palace also shared that the former Duke of York will also lose his living arrangements at Royal Lodge in Windsor, PEOPLE previously reported.

The new move by King Charles comes after the elease of Giuffre’s explosive posthumous book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, last week.

In the book, the late victim detailed the three times she was allegedly made to have sex with the former royal at the age of 17.