Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir to release posthumously

The memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Duke of York Prince Andrew, has been scheduled for release.

Giuffre wrote the memoir titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice” before ending her life on April 25 earlier this year.

American publishing house Alfred A. Knopf has now announced that the memoir will be released on October 21, five months after her death.

According to the publishing house, Giuffre had been working on “Nobody’s Girl” with author-journalist Amy Wallace.

Alfred A. Knopf also shared an email from Virginia Giuffre in which she expressed her wish that the memoir be released “regardless” of her circumstances.

The 41-year-old was getting treatment following a serious accident on March 24.

“In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices,” she wrote in her email.

Virginia Giuffre had been claiming for years that she was the victim of a sex-trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.

“The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders,” the email read.

Apart from Epstein, she also accused Britain’s Duke of York Prince Andrew of exploiting her during her teenage years in the early 2000s.

In 2022, Giuffre settled a lawsuit in which she accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her at Epstein’s mansion in New York and on his private Caribbean island.

It is worth noting here that Jeffrey Epstein died inside a New York City jail in 2019, while his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving her sentence for sex trafficking charges.