Virushka gets support from fans after Shoaib Akhtar’s comment

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma received support from her fans after the veteran cricketer of Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar blamed her for husband Virat Kohli’s performance in recent years.

In a conversation with an Indian publication, a former cricketer of Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar stated, “I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn’t come again”.

“I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed a time a little”, Shoaib Akhtar explained further, “There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure”.

Moreover, the ‘Rawalpindi Express‘ believed that cricketers have a limited career span, with a peak of five to six years. “Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle”, cricketer expressed.

This statement has irked the fans of India’s star couple, many of which took to social media to slam the cricketer for the ‘stupid logic’.

A Twitter user recalled how Virat has given his best performances in 2018 after his marriage, “They are in relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats of Year 2017, 2018, 2019. His highest peak in his career came in year 2018”, read the tweet.

After marriage Kapil won WC 83

After marriage dhoni won WC 11

After marriage virat won WC 19

All after one year of marriage 😁😁😁 — be a doctor (@AkashBelra) June 10, 2019

No one have the right to comment on anyone’s personal life. — Anjana Rajput 🇮🇳 (@Anjana_09) January 23, 2022

Pl do not drag any body’s Family in the profession..!! It’s becoz of the family member individuals reaches to the greater heights in life..!! It’s only becz of family Virat will be back in form..!@imVkohli — Anil Rajguru (@AnilRajguru13) January 24, 2022

I think it’s high time people mind their own buisness. You can have an opinion about him as a player, but have NO right to comment on his personal life.

Everyone must know their limits. #ShoaibAkhtar #ViratKholi https://t.co/gIImr7eMfL — Sankrithi (@sank_rang) January 23, 2022

