Web Desk

#Virushka gets support from fans after Shoaib Akhtar’s comment

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma received support from her fans after the veteran cricketer of Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar blamed her for husband Virat Kohli’s performance in recent years.

In a conversation with an Indian publication, a former cricketer of Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar stated, “I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn’t come again”.

 

“I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed a time a little”, Shoaib Akhtar explained further, “There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure”.

Moreover, the ‘Rawalpindi Express‘ believed that cricketers have a limited career span, with a peak of five to six years. “Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle”, cricketer expressed.

This statement has irked the fans of India’s star couple, many of which took to social media to slam the cricketer for the ‘stupid logic’.

A Twitter user recalled how Virat has given his best performances in 2018 after his marriage, “They are in relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats of Year 2017, 2018, 2019. His highest peak in his career came in year 2018”, read the tweet.

While, another one defended the cricketer with formers’ winning stats in the tweet, “After marriage, Kapil won WC 83. After marriage Dhoni won WC 11. After marriage Virat won WC 19. All after one year of marriage”.

Here are the reactions from Twitterati.

