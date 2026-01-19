FIA uncovers visa fraud, Kot Momin cleric emerges as central suspect

ISLAMABAD: New developments have emerged in the ongoing investigation involving alleged visa fraud at the U.S. Embassy. Authorities have registered a case against several individuals following revelations of a large-scale scheme to obtain American visas using forged documents.

According to official reports, a person in custody had paid $30,000 to secure a U.S. visa. The investigation revealed that 12 people were provided with fabricated documents, which included a fake letter purportedly from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The central suspect in the case has been identified as Pir Alaa Syed Saifuddin, also known as Usmani Gilani, a well-known cleric from Kot Momin. Another accused, Rab Nawaz, was reportedly involved in the visa business alongside the cleric. Additionally, a forged letter was created for a supposed conference on Sufism in the United States.

Sources indicate that the accused had also supplied fake documents to a senior civil judge seeking a U.S. visa. Pir Usmani Gilani is reported to have obtained his own U.S. visa through similar means.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid in Kot Momin to arrest the cleric. However, Pir Gilani managed to evade capture before the operation could be completed.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are working to apprehend all individuals involved in the scheme.

Work Visa scams: Bureau of Emigration cautions citizens

On December 04, 2025, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment Pakistan (BEOE) warned citizens to deal with travel agencies claiming to provide foreign work visas.

According to the advisory, such agencies have no legal link with overseas work visas and must not be paid any amount for job-related processing.

According to the bureau, such agencies have no legal authority to process overseas employment and should not be paid any fees.

The Bureau emphasized that only licensed Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) are legally permitted to facilitate work abroad.

BEOE urged citizens to verify registered recruitment agencies through the bureau’s official list at www.beoe.gov.pk/list-of-oeps.

The warning follows a recent advisory concerning so-called “Azad Visas” for countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The bureau has clarified that no foreign country issues a Azad visa. All work visas are tied to a specific employer or sponsor, and employees are legally bound to serve the company with which they have a formal contract.

The advisory warns that working for another employer without proper authorisation could result in penalties, deportation, or loss of employment rights.

The bureau further stated that In the event of a workplace accident, only the sponsoring company is responsible for protection and compensation. Earnings outside the contractual employment are considered illegal.

Authorities cautioned that promises of free visas are often misleading and exploitative, urging citizens to remain vigilant before entering any overseas employment agreements.