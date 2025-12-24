Visa-Free travel between Oman and Turkey in 2026: Complete guide for tourists

MUSCAT: Exciting news for travelers, Oman and Turkey have launched a mutual visa-free travel agreement for ordinary passport holders, making it easier than ever to explore these two stunning destinations.

Effective from *November 1, 2025*, this reciprocal visa exemption boosts tourism, cultural exchanges, and bilateral ties between Muscat and Ankara.

Who Qualifies?

Citizens of Oman and Turkey holding ordinary passports (not diplomatic or special passports).

Purpose: Primarily for tourism, short visits, and family trips. Work or long-term stays may require additional permits.

Stay Duration:

Omani citizens in Turkey: Up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Turkish citizens in Oman: Up to 30 days per visit, with a total not exceeding 90 days in any 180-day period.

Entry Requirements:

Passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival.

Proof of onward travel or return ticket may be requested.

No prior visa application needed – just arrive and go!

This agreement stems from high-level talks between Oman’s *Sultan Haitham bin Tarik* and Turkey’s *President Recep Tayyip Erdogan*. President Erdogan called it a “significant milestone” that will foster joint ventures in business and public sectors.

Broader Benefits and Context

The visa waiver is part of 16 wider cooperation agreements signed during the visit, including defense, energy, mining, media, and the establishment of an Oman-Turkey Coordination Council for ongoing collaboration.

Oman continues to expand its visa-friendly policies, with similar exemptions for countries like Russia and Armenia, positioning itself as a top Middle East tourism hub known for its dramatic landscapes, heritage sites, and hospitality.

Planning Your Trip in 2026?

Whether you’re dreaming of Turkey’s bustling Istanbul bazaars, Cappadocia’s hot air balloons, or Oman’s pristine beaches and ancient forts – visa hassles are now a thing of the past for eligible travelers.

Tip: Always check official embassy websites for the latest updates before booking.

This visa-free Oman-Turkey travel update opens doors to affordable adventures and stronger people-to-people connections. Start planning your next getaway today!