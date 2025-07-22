U.S. adds $250 fee for nonimmigrant visas

The United States will start charging a Visa Integrity Fee in 2025 of at least $250 to most foreign nationals who plan to apply for nonimmigrant visas.

This measure has been imposed following the requirements in the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” by the Donald Trump administration.

The fee, which becomes valid on October 1, 2025, will be added to current visa application costs and is envisioned to tighten immigration controls and discourage visa overstays.

The U.S. nonimmigrant visa fee applies to tourists, business travellers, students, and temporary workers from countries not part of the Visa Waiver Program.

Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Nigerian, and Brazilian citizens should have to pay the fee when their visa is issued, as they are non-immigrant nations.

Travellers from Visa Waiver Program countries, including the UK, Japan, and Australia, remain excused for short visits under 90 days.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the visa integrity fee 2025 will be refunded only if travellers completely abide by visa conditions, like timely departure and avoiding unauthorised employment.

However, immigration experts indicate a warning that the refund process is still undefined, and it may have significant delays.

Steven A. Brown, an immigration attorney at Reddy Neumann Brown PC, defined the fee as a type of “refundable security deposit,” but acknowledged the ambiguity around repayments could make it effectively non-refundable for many.

Read More: Germany offers special visa for global freelancers



DHS has recognised the need for inter-agency collaboration is required before application, and the State Department has assured updates on its visa information page.

The fee is experiencing annual cost increases, adjustments, and may undergo surges by DHS formal rule-making procedures. Unrefunded fees will be deposited into the U.S. Treasury’s general fund.

The U.S. Travel Association has criticised the visa integrity fee 2025 measure, calling it “a giant leap backwards.”

Erik Hansen, the senior vice president of government relations of the association, specified that the fee increases the initial expense of visiting the U.S. by 144% and could discourage international visitors, especially families and students.

With key global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary on the horizon, travel industry leaders warn that the U.S. nonimmigrant visa fee may delay tourism and international engagement.