Mexico visa requirements for Pakistanis travelling for FIFA World Cup 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Pakistan in Mexico has announced that Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of the United Mexican States have outlined visa requirements for Pakistani nationals planning to travel to the country for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a statement, the embassy stated that SRE had confirmed that Pakistani citizens must obtain a valid visa before travelling to Mexico.

The embassy said the requirements for obtaining Mexican visas can be found at: https://www.gob.mx/sre/acciones-y-programas/visas-para-extranjeros-8036.

According to the guidance, visas must be secured from a Mexican consular office abroad before arrival.

Documents Required

Travellers may be required to present supporting documents upon arrival, including Proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, a travel itinerary, evidence of sufficient financial means, proof of employment or business activities or letter of invitation including details of the host and purpose of visit.

Exemption for Pakistanis

Mexican authorities said certain Pakistani passport holders are exempt from the visa requirement. Those holding valid permanent residence or valid visas for Canada, the United States of America, Japan, the United Kingdom, Schengen Area countries, or Pacific Alliance member states are exempted from visa requirement, subject to Mexican immigration regulations.

Duration of Stay

Under current rules, visitors may be granted a stay ranging from one to 180 days, with the final duration determined by Mexican immigration authorities upon arrival.

The Pakistan embassy has urged the public to ensure full compliance with Mexican immigration requirements before planning travel to Mexico.