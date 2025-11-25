Australia eases Visa process for Pakistani citizens

Pakistani citizens can now get an Australian visa through an easy process. The Australian government has simplified the visa application process for eligible Pakistani applicants, allowing them to submit key identity information directly through the Australian Immi App.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Tim Kane has announced the Visa update in a post on his social media platform X, confirming that Pakistani applicants can now provide their passport details and facial biometrics using only their smartphones.

“Applying for an Australian visa from Pakistan just got easier from today,” Tim Kane wrote on his official X account. Further stated that Pakistani applicants can use the Australian Immi App to provide their passport details and facial biometrics straight from their smartphone.

According to official guidance, the feature is available only to applicants who have received a “requirement to provide personal identifiers (biometrics)” letter containing a Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) starting with AUI or AUH, and who hold a valid passport.

Those applicants whose VLN does not start with these prefixes must be required to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre to submit their information in person.

The Immi App requires a stable internet connection and a smartphone with NFC enabled. Users must also allow the app to access the device camera and location services.

Australian work visa protector process: Step-by-Step Guide

Pakistani citizens must complete the Australian Work Visa Protector Process before travelling to Australia for employment, as job agreements are legally protected through the Protectorate of Emigrants (PE) office.

Australia is considered an auspicious destination for Pakistani workers who are skilled in various sectors, presenting immense opportunities and paving the way to citizenship.

Steps for: Australian Work Visa Protector Process

Pakistani citizens who have directly secured employment in Australia must follow these steps:

Step 1 – Documentation

Applicants must submit the following documents: