Kuwait introduces new family visit visa rules

Kuwait has introduced reforms to its family visit visa system for expatriates, eliminating salary thresholds and shifting to a fully digital application process, in a move designed to simplify procedures while maintaining verification safeguards.

The new system allows applications to be submitted digitally through the official Kuwait Visa platform and expands eligibility to include a wider range of relatives.

Family Visit Visa Requirements:

Under the updated framework introduced by the Government of Kuwait, the minimum salary requirement is now abolished for sponsors applying for family visit visas.

Applications for a family visit visa must be submitted digitally through the official Kuwait visa platform. Processing is handled electronically, reducing the need for physical paperwork. Visitors are also no longer restricted to travelling via Kuwait’s national carrier.

The definition of “family” has been expanded to include relatives up to the fourth degree by blood and the third degree by marriage.

Documents & Relationship Proof:

Under the revised system, proof of relationship remains mandatory, such as a marriage certificate or birth certificate.

The online system replaces older manual steps, reducing or eliminating the need for embassy affidavits, as they used to be done

A valid marriage certificate reflecting both spouses’ names should typically suffice, provided it is properly translated if necessary.

Applicants who previously secured a visit visa may use the same supporting affidavit, if still valid.

The online branch of the MOFA/Kuwait Visa portal is now the primary avenue for applications, replacing the old manual method.

Previously, applicants were required to submit a work permit, an original passport, a relationship certificate from their embassy and an attestation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

These Existing Documents Sufficient:

In the case presented, Mutual mention of spouses’ names in each other’s passports strengthens proof of relationship. An English-language marriage affidavit on Indian stamp paper may be acceptable if it clearly establishes the marital relationship.

However, applicants must ensure that all documents are legible, properly translated (if required), and uploaded correctly via the official platform.

Planning Umrah: Important Restrictions

While Kuwait has eased family visit procedures, travel for Umrah in neighbouring Saudi Arabia remains subject to separate immigration rules.

Only expatriates in Kuwait holding a valid residence permit are eligible to apply for a Saudi e-visa to perform Umrah (outside the Hajj season).

Visitors in Kuwait on a family visit visa are not eligible to obtain an Umrah visa from within Kuwait.