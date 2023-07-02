Charlie Chopra: Vishal Bhardwaj Makes Adaptation Of Agatha Christie’s Novel, Know All About It

Vishal Bhardwaj is back in the director’s chair with Charlie Chopra and the mystery of solang an adaption of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery.

Charlie Chopra and the mystery of solang marks the debut of Bhardwaj, known for films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and many others, into long-format storytelling.

Talking to a media outlet, Vishal Bhardwaj said “I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today.”

He said “It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world.”

The web series stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Lara Dutta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam, among others.

The Sittaford Mystery novel

The Agatha Christie’s novel is set in the winter on Dartmoor, it revolves around a group of people staying at Sittaford Lodge who decide to hold a séance for amusement. However, during the séance, a message comes through, suggesting that Captain Trevelyan has been murdered in his nearby house, Trevelyan’s Haven.

Initially considering it a joke, the guests are shocked when they learn that Captain Trevelyan is indeed dead. Suspicion arises among the guests, and they begin investigating the murder. Led by journalist Charles Enderby, they delve into the motives and secrets of the characters, gradually uncovering the true identity of the killer.