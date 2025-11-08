Vital political huddle in Karachi on 27th amendment; Opposition announces protest movement

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on President Asif Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also participated in the meeting. The father-son duo consulted with the JUI-F chief on the 27th amendment and exchanged views on the country’s current political situation.

Separately, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also met with the President. Naqvi discussed various clauses of the 27th amendment and specifically requested President Zardari to persuade the JUI-F Chief regarding the constitutional amendment.

The President responded that they would talk to Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the amendment, clarifying that all matters would be settled through consultation.

Following their engagements, Mohsin Naqvi, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman left Bilawal House together to attend the marriage ceremony of PPP leader Qadir Patel’s son.

Meanwhile, in direct opposition to the government’s efforts, the leaders of the Opposition group Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP)—Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas—announced they would launch a movement against the 27th amendment starting Sunday night.

Allama Nasir Abbas, the PTI-announced Opposition Leader in the Senate (a position not yet officially recognized), announced the protest movement, stating, “The nation stands up against the 27th amendment.” He added that the amendment grants more powers to those who are already powerful.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai stated: “We are going to the masses as we have no option left except initiating the movement.” He confirmed their movement would kick off on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

A brief session of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif via video link from Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is on an official visit along with Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the cabinet on the proposed amendment, while the session also reviewed the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) recommendations regarding the constitutional changes.

After considering the recommendations, the federal cabinet gave its formal approval to the 27th Amendment.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed after the PPP — a key coalition partner — objected to several major proposals included in the amendment package.

Key features of the 27th Constitutional Amendment have also emerged, revealing the government’s plan to establish a Constitutional Court to exclusively deal with constitutional matters.