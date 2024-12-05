Vivek Oberoi makes rare comment on Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan

In a candid interview, actor Vivek Oberoi made a rare comment on Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

The actor, who shifted from acting to business after remaining workless for months, revealed his struggles as he manoeuvred in the Bollywood industry

In his chat with an Indian media outlet, Vivek Oberoi reflected on his experience of dealing with toxic relationships, bad breakups and facing lobbies in the film industry.

The Bollywood actor maintained that he would be living an artificial life if he had not found a greater purpose in life.

“Perhaps I would’ve become a superficial person, living a superficial life. Perhaps I would’ve become plastic myself, among people with plastic smiles. If people troll me now, I don’t care. Because I know my purpose in life, I know what is the most important to me,” Vivek Oberoi said.

During the chat, he was asked to share his views or comment on Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan.

The actor simply responded by saying, “God bless them.”

When asked about Aishwarya Rai’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi said, “He’s a sweetheart, a really nice person.”

Reflecting on his past relationships and the attention of the media to the personal lives of celebrities, he said that the experience becomes global news.

“Your breakup becomes world news,” he said.

Without mentioning his former partners, the Bollywood actor revealed that he had been in abusive relationships.

“I’m speaking from personal experience. Sometimes, we go into abusive relationships, relationships where people are using you, people are not valuing you, not respecting you. You go into that relationship because you haven’t identified your self-worth. You think it’s right to have a fatalist attitude, thinking, ‘I don’t care, I can give my life also’. But you have to value yourself,” he said