‘I struggled in Bollywood even after proving my skills…’: Vivek Oberoi opens up on being a victim of lobbying

Actor Vivek Oberoi confessed that he fell victim to lobbying in the industry and stopped getting work in Bollywood, despite delivering critically acclaimed performances.

In a new interview with an Indian portal, actor Vivek Oberoi opened up on foraying into other avenues including business, for his family and to continue with his philanthropic activities, when he stopped getting films in Bollywood.

“There was a phase in my life where my movies were hit, performances were appreciated, yet for other reasons, if you are not getting any role at all because you become the victim of a system and lobby, you are left with just two options where you get all depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny,” he said.

“I chose to walk on the latter path and ended up starting several businesses,” Oberoi maintained.

“I have been doing other businesses for a while now. So when I started struggling in Bollywood and faced difficulties even after being a successful actor and proving my skills – when there was a different kind of pressure of not getting offered any films, that was my source of income,” he explained.

“I was running my house and a charitable foundation with the money I earned through my business and acting in movies, doing events and making appearances. I paid my staff with it too, I was running a school in Vrindavan, helping cancer patients, so when my income from movies started drying up and I stopped getting roles, I knew I wouldn’t be able to continue all these things. Philanthropy is a part of my life, so I needed to be financially secure,” noted the ‘Saathiya’ actor. “I never asked for money from anyone, I didn’t ask my father, so I wouldn’t ask anyone else either. That’s when I started an active business. Got into real estate, founded some companies, and some technology companies grew very big. Today I have invested in around 29 companies.”

For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi’s Bollywood career took a knock after he claimed in 2003 that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan threatened him when he was dating the latter’s ex-partner Aishwarya Rai.