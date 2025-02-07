Vivian Dsena receives landmark honor from Bahrain government

Vivian Dsena has added another remarkable achievement to his career by receiving a prestigious honor from the Bahrain government.

The recognition comes just days after his impactful journey on Bigg Boss 18, further solidifying his international popularity.

This makes Dsena the first Indian television actor to be acknowledged in this way, reflecting his widespread appeal beyond India.

The Bahrain government recognized Vivian Dsena for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and the deep connection he has built with his global fanbase.

Expressing his gratitude, Vivian Dsena shared that this honor is not just for him but also for his dedicated supporters who have stood by him throughout his career.

Following his successful stint on Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena spoke about how the journey shaped him and the overwhelming love he received from fans.

He highlighted that while many may win trophies, earning a place in the hearts of millions is an even greater achievement.

His fans played a crucial role in pushing him to the show’s finale, and he acknowledged their unwavering support in helping him overcome challenges and controversies.

Vivian Dsena also credited his success to the encouragement of his family and the industry, emphasizing how this recognition from the Bahrain government is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

With this latest honor, Vivian Dsena continues to prove why he remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian television.

Earlier, Indian TV superstar Vivian Dsena finally broke his silence on losing ‘Bigg Boss 18’ to Karan Veer Mehra, despite being the top favourite for the season.

After 15 weeks of intense competition, the latest season of the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ came to an end last night, with Karan Veer Mehra beating the other five finalists, including Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh, to lift the trophy and take home the title along with the cash prize of INR50 lacs.

However, these results came as an absolute shocker for ‘Bigg Boss’ fans all around when the ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’ actor did not win season 18, despite being the face of Colors and a ‘laadla’.