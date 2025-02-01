- Advertisement - Protected: vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera & Dual FlagShip Chip By Web Desk | February 1, 2025 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppPrint TOP NEWS InternationalReuters - February 1, 2025Two Israeli hostages released, one expected later in latest Gaza exchange PakistanWeb Desk - February 1, 2025US-Dutch joint crackdown on Pakistan based cybercrime gang PakistanAleem Malik - January 31, 2025Petrol price increased for next fortnight Web DeskNews Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below: Password: - Advertisement - - Advertisement - TrendingPTI Founder Trump 2.0 Champions Trophy 2025 PIA POLL With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery? YES NO CAN'T SAY ResultsVote - Advertisement - MORE STORIES Violent protests justify Govt’s strict tackling, says Rana Sanaullah Web Desk - Cop injured in Kurram firing succumbs to injuries Web Desk - Medevac plane carrying six including child crashes in Philadelphia Reuters - Hamas, Israel set for fourth Gaza ceasefire swap AFP - FBR falls short of its January target by Rs80bn Web Desk - Journalists among WhatsApp users targeted by Israeli spyware company Reuters - Govt approves amendments to NADRA laws Web Desk - Parliamentarians’ monthly salary revealed after 200pc increase Web Desk -