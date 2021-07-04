Voice call recording of Lahore’s Johar Town blast accused surfaces

LAHORE: A voice call recording emerged on Sunday in which the accused involved in Lahore’s Johar Town blast was speaking on phone with another person.

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani, in a press conference, along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf shared the findings of the investigations from suspects involved in the act

The police chief also shared a voice call recording of the Johar Town blast accused.

In a voice call recording shared by Punjab IGP, the accused was talking with some person on phone and discussing the car used in Lahore’s Johar Town blast.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry today briefed media that India was behind the Johar Town blast in Lahore.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani said that the CTD investigated the matter within 16 hours and arrested Peter Paul David who arranged a vehicle for the blast with a tempered engine plate.

“Those who sold out the vehicle are also under our custody,” he said adding that they have all evidence linking David to the Lahore blast. “Eid Gul, an Afghan origin man, carried out reconnaissance multiple times in the targeted area,” he said adding that later he and his wife prepared the vehicle for the blast.

“Eid Gul parked the vehicle fitted with 20-kilogram explosives in Johar Town,” the IG Punjab said adding that the bomb was fitted in the manner that no parts of the vehicle could be extracted from it.

Inam Ghani said that they have arrested all suspects in Pakistan and also have the call and bank records of their handlers operating from abroad.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the global community to mobilise international institutions against India for its role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

In a series of Tweets, PM Imran said: “Once again, planning and financing of Lahore terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. The global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behavior.”

The prime minister appreciated the diligence and speed of Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in unearthing the evidence regarding the Johar Town, Lahore blast.