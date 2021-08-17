Vote for AJK Presidential Election underway in Legislative Assembly

MUZAFFARABAD: The polling to elect the new President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been underway at the AJK Legislative Assembly, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded Barrister Sultan Mahmood for the president’s office while the joint opposition has nominated Mian Abdul Waheed for the slot.

Incumbent President Masood Khan had summoned a session of the AJK Legislative Assembly on August 17 (today), for election of the new president.

Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s 52 members will cast their votes to elect the new president of the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the five-year tenure of incumbent president Masood Khan will be completed on August 24.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who had previously served as the prime minister of the region, has been elected from LA-3 Mirpur on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket.

He was among the hopefuls for the slot of the prime minister of the region when Prime Minister Imran Khan decided in favour of Sardar Qayyum Niazi.

Polling for the election will continue from 10:00 in the morning till 2:00 PM, according to the election commission.

The Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir supreme court will administer oath to the new president on August 24.