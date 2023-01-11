Vote of confidence: Voting process concludes in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The voting process to show confidence in Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi has concluded in the provincial assembly, ARY News reported

The Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tabled a resolution for the vote of confidence for the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi today.

ARY News exclusively reported that the vote of confidence for Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi will be held today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed late Wednesday night to conduct the voting for showing confidence in CM Pervaiz Elahi after completing the required number of MPAs.

PTI MPAs Mian Aslam Iqbal and Raja Basharat submitted the resolution for the voting today.

While talking to ARY News, PTI MPA Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that 187 lawmakers will show their confidence in the Punjab CM today.

Despite the federal government’s tactics, PTI and its allies managed to complete the numbers in the Punjab Assembly ahead of the vote of confidence.

The claims of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar proved false as the remaining PTI and PML-Q MPAs, Javed Akhtar and Ammar Yasir reached the assembly hall.

Strict security arrangements were made in the Punjab Assembly in view of the expected protest of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Security officers were deployed beside the speaker’s dice ahead of the voting.

After the submission of the resolution, the PA secretary announced the rules of procedure for the voting.

Surprise move

In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will obtain the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed after a gap of two hours under the chair of PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. Sources said that the PTI government made a surprise move and decided to seek the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi from the lawmakers today.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers pointed out the quorum and gathered before the speaker’s dice. The speaker said that the quorum is complete and the government lawmakers are in majority.

The speaker also offered the opposition MPAs to recount the number of lawmakers present in the assembly hall. Later, the opposition requested the PA speaker to adjourn the session.

Speaker Sibtain Khan said that the opposition MPAs should refrain from dictating him. He refused to adjourn the session amid the vote of confidence with the full quorum.

