Voting for a Sustainable Future: The Critical Role of Family Planning in Pakistan’s Political Agendas

As Pakistan approaches the elections, the nation stands at a crossroads. The latest census reports the national population at over 241.5 million, with an annual growth rate of 2.55%. The country’s future hinges on sustainable development strategies​​. One pivotal aspect that demands urgent attention is family planning, a crucial element for shaping a prosperous Pakistan.

Despite the initiatives being launched in the 1960s, Pakistan’s family planning progress remains sluggish. With only 25% of women using modern contraception as of 2017-18, the country lags behind its regional neighbours​​. The consequences of this stalled progress in contraception usage are profound, leading to rapid population growth that affects various sectors​​.

Overpopulation poses severe challenges to Pakistan’s infrastructure. The education system struggles with resource allocation, resulting in overcrowded classrooms and compromised quality of education, stifling intellectual growth. According to estimates, over 22.8 million children between ages 5 – 16 have never attended school in Pakistan. The resources are strained beyond capacity, with one teacher being responsible for 44 children on average.

Healthcare services are stretched thin, unable to meet the demands of an increasing population, leading to a public health predicament. For every 100,000 live births, 154 mothers die due to inadequate medical care, while 56.8 infants die per 1000 live births. Economically, the nation faces the daunting task of creating 117 million jobs by 2040 to combat rising poverty and unemployment rates. Additionally, environmental resources are under immense pressure, with climate change and depletion of natural resources becoming more acute. The gender divide is also exacerbated, as limited access to family planning disproportionately burdens women, impeding gender equality and reducing opportunities for advancement.

The economic projections are stark; if current population trends persist, Pakistan’s population is expected to cross 403 million by 2050 and the GDP could shrink by up to 20% by 2050. This potential decline, combined with the need for 19 million new homes and 85,000 primary schools by 2040, illustrates the gravity of the situation. However, with proactive population management, the annual GDP growth rate, currently at 5-6%, could be significantly bolstered.

Efforts by organizations like KhairKhwah demonstrate the potential for grassroots advocacy to effect change. These platforms, supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) under the DAFPAK program, are vital in promoting contraceptive use and reproductive health education. To fully realize the benefits of these programs, a symbiotic relationship with government policy is crucial. The government must enact and support comprehensive policies that amplify the impact of these grassroots efforts, ensuring access to reproductive health services and education for all.

The upcoming elections present a pivotal opportunity for voters to influence Pakistan’s future. It is essential for voters to critically assess the family planning stances of political candidates. A commitment to robust family planning measures will play a decisive role in steering Pakistan towards a sustainable and prosperous trajectory.

The choices made at the polls in the upcoming days will lay the foundation for the nation’s future. By electing leaders who place a high priority on population management, citizens can significantly contribute to a sustainable, equitable, and thriving Pakistan. Our collective actions today will indeed determine the headlines of tomorrow. Vote consciously, vote for better headlines of tomorrow.