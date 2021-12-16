Voting for by-election on PP-206 Khanewal seat gets underway

KHANEWAL: Voting for by-election on a vacant Punjab Assembly seat, PP-206, in Khanewal got underway on Thursday morning.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling process started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

The police and Rangers personnel have been deployed in the constituency to main law and order and deter any untoward incident during polling.

The election monitoring body said a total of 183 polling stations and 512 polling booths have been set up for 230,698 registered voters of the constituency.

As many as 13 candidates are in the run for the provincial assembly seat. However, a tough contest is expected between the PML-N’s Rana Muhammad Saleem, who had contested the 2018 general election on a PTI ticket, and the PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha, the widow of former PMLN candidate and MPA Nishat Daha.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant upon the death of Nishat Daha in October this year.

Daha had defeated Rana Saleem by a margin of 3,546 votes in 2018.

