‘Voting on no-trust motion likely on April 3’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran will likely take place on April 3 or 4, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that MPs would face no hindrances from the ruling party during the no-trust voting session. He said the opposition has actually helped Imran Khan by bringing the no-trust motion.

“No-trust motion against PM Imran Khan will not succeed,” Rasheed maintained, adding that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to call elections after presenting the federal budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

“PM Imran Khan’s popularity had increased following the opposition’s no-trust resolution against him and it is the right time to go for early elections,” the interior minister said.

The minister warned that the federal government could summon army in the federal capital under Article 245 of the constitution if things get out of control.

PPP MNA Jam Karim

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim -booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio- who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser, the interior minister lamented that an absconding PPP MNA is being brought to cast his vote during the no-trust motion and said that as soon as Jam Abdul Karim will return to Pakistan, he will be arrested.

“Jam Abdul Karim’s name will also be added to ECL,” he said and added, “Consultation will also be made to arrest him via Interpol.” After his arrest, Sheikh Rasheed said that Jam Abdul Karim will be handed over to IG Sindh.

The remarks from Sheikh Rasheed came after Sindh High Court on Friday granted protective bail to PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

