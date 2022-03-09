Polling begins for Senate seat vacant after Faisal Vawda’s disqualification

KARACHI: Polling for the by-election on a Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda began Wednesday morning.

The polling is being held in the Sindh Assembly building and will continue until 4pm without any break.

A total of four candidates are in the run for the vacant Senate seat. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Nisar Khuhro is seen favourite among the candidates as the party has 99 seats in the 168-strong house.

Also Read: No relief for Faisal Vawda as SC turns down plea

Though the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Agha Arsalan had filed nomination papers for the seat, the PTI and its allies at the Centre have announced to boycott the election.

On Tuesday, PTI’s Sindh president and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi tweeted, “The PTI-led opposition will boycott tomorrow’s [March 9] Senate election in Sindh Assembly on seat vacated due to Faisal Vawda’s disqualification.

“Reason: Murad Ali Shah also disqualified on dual nationality and his case is still pending with honourable Supreme Court. Humbly request this case be heard as soon as possible,” he added.

The @PTIofficial led opposition will boycott tomo’s senate election in Sindh Assembly on seat vacated due to Faisal Vawda’s DQ.

Reason: Murad Ali Shah also disqualified on dual nationality & his case is still pending with Hon’ble SCP. Humbly request this case be heard ASAP!🙏🏻 — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) March 8, 2022

The independent candidates vying for the seat include Aajid Dhamra and Gul Mohammad Jakhrani.

On Feb 9, the commission disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and a National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

Comments