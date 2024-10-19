VYLOY: Astellas’ gastric cancer therapy approved in US

Astellas Pharma today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VYLOY (zolbetuximab-clzb) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive as determined by an FDA-approved test.

VYLOY is the first and only CLDN18.2-targeted therapy approved in the U.S.

In the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW clinical trials, approximately 38% of patients screened had tumors that were CLDN18.2 positive.2,3 CLDN18.2 positivity is defined as ≥75% of tumor cells demonstrating moderate to strong membranous CLDN18 immunohistochemical staining, as determined by the VENTANA CLDN18 (43-14A) RxDx Assay from Roche.2,3 Astellas collaborated with Roche on the newly approved immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic (CDx) test to identify patients who may be eligible for VYLOY.

Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore, Ph.D., M.B.A., Senior Vice President and Head of Immuno-Oncology Development, Astellas

“The approval of VYLOY as the first and only targeted therapy for CLDN18.2-positive patients in the U.S. further delivers on our relentless pursuit of scientific progress for devastating diseases like gastric and GEJ cancers, which are often only discovered at the advanced stage. This achievement is the result of years of dedicated research and development focused on targeting a novel biomarker, and we are grateful to the patients, investigators, and Astellas team members who have made this important advancement for patients a reality.”

Samuel J. Klempner, M.D., Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Medical Oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

“While there have been advances in the first-line treatment of locally advanced unresectable and metastatic gastric and GEJ cancers in the last several years, there is still a tremendous unmet need among our patients. The approval of VYLOY, based on the pivotal Phase 3 SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials, brings forward a novel biomarker and new therapy for patients whose tumors are CLDN18.2 positive, and for those on the frontlines of treatment decision-making.”

The approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SPOTLIGHT and GLOW clinical trials.2,3 The SPOTLIGHT study evaluated VYLOY plus mFOLFOX6 (a combination chemotherapy regimen that includes oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil) compared to placebo plus mFOLFOX6. The GLOW study evaluated VYLOY plus CAPOX (a combination chemotherapy regimen that includes capecitabine and oxaliplatin) compared to placebo plus CAPOX. Both trials met their primary endpoint, progression-free survival (PFS), as well as a key secondary endpoint, overall survival (OS), in patients treated with VYLOY plus chemotherapy compared to placebo plus chemotherapy. Across the SPOTLIGHT and GLOW trials, the most common all-grade treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in the VYLOY treatment arms were nausea, vomiting and decreased appetite.2,3

An FDA-approved test is used to identify patients who may be eligible for VYLOY.1 The VENTANA CLDN18 (43-14A) RxDx Assay from Roche is an FDA-approved IHC test used to help determine CLDN18.2 status. Testing is available in the U.S. at multiple reference laboratories nationwide and is expected to expand to additional laboratories over time. To see where testing for CLDN18.2 status is available, please visit VYLOYhcp.com.*

Following today’s FDA decision, VYLOY is now approved in five markets worldwide — Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Union, South Korea and the U.S. Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved VYLOY for use on March 26, 2024, representing the first global approval of this treatment. In August, VYLOY was approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. In September, the European Commission granted marketing authorization to VYLOY in the European Union, and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the therapy in South Korea. Astellas has submitted other applications for VYLOY to regulatory agencies around the world, with reviews ongoing.

Astellas has already reflected the impact from this approval in its financial forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

About VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab-clzb)

VYLOY™ (zolbetuximab-clzb) is a claudin 18.2-directed cytolytic antibody that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive as determined by an FDA-approved test. As a first-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb), VYLOY targets and binds to CLDN18.2, a transmembrane protein. VYLOY depletes CLDN18.2-positive cells via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC).1

VYLOY (zolbetuximab-clzb) U.S. Indication & Important Safety Information

INDICATION

VYLOY, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive as determined by an FDA-approved test.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Hypersensitivity reactions, including serious anaphylaxis reactions, and serious and fatal infusion-related reactions (IRR) have been reported in clinical studies when VYLOY has been administered. Any grade hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic reactions, occurring with VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 or CAPOX was 18%. Severe (Grade 3 or 4) hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic reactions, occurred in 2% of patients. Seven patients (1.3%) permanently discontinued VYLOY for hypersensitivity reactions, including two patients (0.4%) who permanently discontinued VYLOY due to anaphylactic reactions. Seventeen (3.2%) patients required dose interruption, and three patients (0.6%) required infusion rate reduction due to hypersensitivity reactions. All grade IRRs occurred in 3.2% in patients administered VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 or CAPOX. Severe (Grade 3) IRRs occurred in 2 (0.4%) patients who received VYLOY. An IRR led to permanent discontinuation of VYLOY in 2 (0.4%) patients and dose interruption in 7 (1.3%) patients. The infusion rate was reduced for VYLOY for 2 (0.4%) patients due to an IRR. Monitor patients during infusion with VYLOY and for 2 hours after completion of infusion or longer if clinically indicated, for hypersensitivity reactions with symptoms and signs that are highly suggestive of anaphylaxis (urticaria, repetitive cough, wheeze and throat tightness/change in voice). Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of IRRs including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, salivary hypersecretion, pyrexia, chest discomfort, chills, back pain, cough and hypertension. If a severe or life-threatening hypersensitivity or IRR reaction occurs, discontinue VYLOY permanently, treat symptoms according to standard medical care, and monitor until symptoms resolve. For any Grade 2 hypersensitivity or IRR, interrupt the VYLOY infusion until Grade ≤1, then resume at a reduced infusion rate for the remaining infusion. Follow Grade 2 management for Grade 3 infusion-related nausea and vomiting. Premedicate the patient with antihistamines for the subsequent infusions, and closely monitor the patient for symptoms and signs of a hypersensitivity reaction. The infusion rate may be gradually increased as tolerated.

Severe Nausea and Vomiting. VYLOY is emetogenic. Nausea and vomiting occurred more often during the first cycle of treatment. All grade nausea and vomiting occurred in 82% and 67% respectively of patients treated with VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 and 69% and 66% in combination with CAPOX, respectively. Severe (Grade 3) nausea occurred in 16% and 9% of patients treated with VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 or CAPOX respectively. Severe (Grade 3) vomiting occurred in 16% and 12% of patients treated with VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 or CAPOX. Nausea led to permanent discontinuation of VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 or CAPOX in 18 (3.4%) patients and dose interruption in 147 (28%) patients. Vomiting led to permanent discontinuation of VYLOY in combination with mFOLFOX6 or CAPOX in 20 (3.8%) patients and dose interruption in 150 (28%) patients. Pretreat with antiemetics prior to each infusion of VYLOY. Manage patients during and after infusion with antiemetics or fluid replacement. Interrupt the infusion, or permanently discontinue VYLOY based on severity.