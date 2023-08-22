29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

Wagner chief says his group is making Africa ‘freer’

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

MOSCOW: The leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published Monday that his group was making Africa “freer” and suggested he was on the continent.

Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally whose group rebelled against Russia’s military leadership in June, has made few public appearances since the mutiny.

The group maintains a strong military presence in Africa, where it has partnered with several nations, including Mali and the Central African Republic.

“We are working. The temperature is above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). Just how we like it,” Prigozhin said in the video, which AFP was unable to immediately verify.

The video shows Prigozhin holding an assault rifle, before panning around to reveal military vehicles parked on a large, desert-like plain.

“The Wagner Group is conducting reconnaissance and search activities. Making Russia even greater on every continent — and Africa even freer,” Prigozhin said.

Wagner’s apparent activities in Africa come as tensions brew in Niger, which was rocked by a coup in July that saw its government deposed and a military junta installed.

A Russian organisation affiliated with Wagner shared a message apparently from Prigozhin, who said the events in Niger were part of the nation’s fight against “colonisers”.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.