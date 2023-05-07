Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

The head of the Wagner mercenary group said Sunday Russia had promised his fighters enough ammunition to stay in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, after threatening to pull out in scathing videos.

Rivalries between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the conventional army came to the surface during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian town, where Wagner is leading the assault.

It comes as Russia has reported increasing drone strikes and sabotage, amid speculations of an expected spring counteroffensive from Ukraine.

“Overnight we received a combat order… they promised to give us all the ammunition and armaments we need to continue the operations” in Bakhmut, Prigozhin said.

His group has been assured “that everything necessary will be provided,” he added.

On Friday, he had threatened to pull out of Bakhmut on May 10, blaming Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov for “tens of thousands” of Russian casualties in a series of blistering, profanity-laced videos.

“Their unprofessionalism is destroying tens of thousands of Russian guys and that is unforgivable,” he said.

In one video, Prigozhin stood before what he said were rows of dead Wagner fighters.

