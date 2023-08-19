Watch: Wahab Riaz celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet post

Former Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz felicitated birthday wishes to daughter Eeshal with an adorable video on his social media accounts.

“Daughters are indeed Allah’s biggest blessing and a father’s biggest supporters. Happy 9th birthday to my lil guriya, meri jaan Eeshal. Please say MashAllah everyone,” the pacer wrote.

The viral video was a collection of heartfelt moments they shared on and off the field.

His post has more than 120,000 views with thousands of likes and comments. It brought smiles to our faces.

Twitterati felicitated birthday wishes to the little one and showered love on them.

Wahab Riaz, who is currently serving as the interim sports minister of Punjab, tied the knot with Zainab Chaudhary in 2013. They are parents to daughters Eeshal and Hoorain, and son, Sikandar.

He called time on his international career this week. He announced his retirement in a Twitter post.

Wahab Riaz, who played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, picked 237 wickets during the international career. He last played for Pakistan in December 2020. The senior pacer, however, played the Pakistan Super League as recently as March this year.

“Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!” the left-arm pacer added.

