Wahab Riaz named as Punjab interim sports minister

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star pacer Wahab Riaz was named as interim sports minister of Punjab in the 11-member caretaker cabinet, ARY News reported.

The fast bowler is currently playing for Khulna Tigers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023, and will take the minister’s oath after returning to Pakistan.

The left-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in 156 international matches across formats and picked up 237 wickets.

Notably, Wahab Riaz was also part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winning squad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 11 cabinet members, eight ministers named SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir took the oath today [Jan 26].

Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed cabinet members held at the Governor’s House. Caretaker chief minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi was also present in the oath-taking ceremony.

Comments