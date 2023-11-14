‘Wahab Riaz not in race for chief selector role’

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) media and communications director Aalia Rasheed said that Wahab Riaz is not in race to become the chief selector, ARY News reported.

Speaking in ARY News Special World Cup 2023 transmission, Aalia Rasheed said that consultations are underway regarding the appointment of chief selector but the name has not been finalized yet.

She stated that several changes are expected for the upcoming series against Australia and major responsibilities will be given to former cricketers in this regard.

The PCB media director said that Younis Khan will groom young cricketers in Karachi whereas the board wants to give key responsibilities to former captain Muhammad Hafeez.

Former pacer Sohail Tanvir is a good pick for selection at junior level, Aalia Rasheed added. However, she denied reports regarding any change in captaincy of Pakistan cricket team as of now.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan team failed to reach semi-finals and finished fifth in the mega event where they won only four matches and lost five. The Green Shirts faced defeats from India, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and England.

The Pakistan captain is under severe criticism for his cautious batting approach and captaincy.

Many legendary cricketers have called for the replacement of Babar Azam as captain. Now, Basit Ali is the latest addition to the list of the batter’s critics.

Basit Ali – in the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh‘ – believes Babar Azam is not a match-winner as he settles himself, carries the innings and gets out while trying to play extravagant shots.

Inzamam resignation

Former test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down as Chief Selector of the Pakistan Cricket Team

“I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict-of-interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector” Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement.

While talking to a private TV channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is ready for any inquiry that the Pakistan Cricket Board wants to conduct regarding his days as chief selector but is resigning for questions were raised about the transparency in the selection process for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 amid the team’s failing campaign.