Wahaj Ali recalls his mother’s priceless reaction

Nation’s current heartthrob Wahaj Ali recalled an emotional reaction of his mother to his stellar performance in ‘Bikhray Moti’.

In an earlier outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Wahaj Ali spoke about the changes in his life, from a teenager to a heartthrob and superstar of the country.

“I believe there is a lot more stability in my personality over time. Earlier I used to be restless – about things, my career or when something would not fall in place as expected – but now, I don’t care anymore,” he told the host Nida Yasir.

“Now, it is like, if I am satisfied with my work, if the people, who have importance in my life and value me, if they like my work, then I’m content,” Ali added.

The actor further recalled a moment with his mother, who got misty-eyed while watching his performance as Ahad in a scene from drama serial ‘Bikhray Moti’. “That made me realize, it doesn’t matter if anyone else likes it not, as long as she is satisfied and appreciates my work,” he maintained.

On the work front, Wahaj Ali is currently enjoying long-due success and stardom, thanks to his stellar performance as Saad in the drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman. ‘MPHT’, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood, is set to air its final episode on Monday.

Moreover, he will soon return to TV screens with the new drama serial ‘Mein’, co-starring A-list actor Ayeza Khan. The maiden collaboration of the two is coming soon on ARY Digital.

