Wahaj Ali’s sweetest birthday wish for daughter

Actor Wahaj Ali wished his daughter, Amirah on her birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

The ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’ actor took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram on Monday afternoon to share an adorable picture of himself with his five-year-old daughter, Amirah for her birthday.

The picture posted sees the celeb and kid, holding a bunch of balloons, was captioned with an adorable yet relevant birthday wish for the young girl, “Happy birthday to the most special little girl ❤️ i love you so much (i can’t believe your 5 already) please stop growing😀”, the 33-year-old wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wahaj Ali (@wahaj.official)

The post was well-received by his 1.1 million followers, with thousands of hearts within a few minutes of sharing. Many users of the social application including a number of celebs took to comments sections of the post to pen lovely wishes for the kid.

Amirah’s aunt and ‘Parey Hut Love’ star Maya Ali wrote, “Aww MashALLAH, happy birthday my ❤️ meeru🤗”, whereas, prominent singer of the country Aima Baig dubbed the father-daughter duo as ‘Cuties’.

With his debut just a few years ago, Wahaj has earned himself appreciation from fans and critics alike, in projects including ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’, ‘Haiwan’ and ‘Bikhray Moti’.

