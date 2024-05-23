Wahaj Ali wants fan page to remove Yumna Zaidi meme

Showbiz star Wahaj Ali came out in support of costar Yumna Zaidi after a fan page posted an “inappropriate” meme about the actress.

The meme, shared by a fan page of Wahaj Ali on Instagram, showed a photo collage of Zaidi with Azaan Sami Khan, Feroze Khan, Humayun Saeed and Wahaj Ali.

The fan page wrote, “Yumna bhii Aloo ki trha har ik k Sath fit ajati hai,” a meme highlighting that the actress possessed the ability to build chemistry with all her costars in any role.

However, Ali found the meme inappropriate and asked the fan page to remove it out of respect for his costar.

“Please remove this post. If you are my admirer then you should respect my Friends/ colleagues/ Family,” he wrote.

Following his post, the admin of the page later deleted the post about Yumna Zaidi.

Read more: Indian actor confesses ‘love at first sight’ with Wahaj Ali

Wahaj Ali has been enjoying his long-due success and stardom since last year, thanks to his consistently stellar performances in back-to-back projects, including ‘Haiwan’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’.

Zaidi, who starred in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment with her consistently stellar performances.

She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with millions of followers on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram alone.