Walker, Mingyang headline UFC 257

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Saturday unveiled a stacked card featuring a main event bout between Walker and Zhang Mingyang at UFC 257.

former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling will also be in action during the event.

Walker is desperate to bag a victory following a back-to-back knockout loses to Magomed Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir.

The 13th-ranked light heavyweight only won three out of his last six fights, when defeated Anthony Smith, Ion Cuțelaba, and Paul Craig.

His record is 21 wins, 9 losses, and 1 no contest.

Meanwhile, his opponent Mingyang is on a role as he hasn’t face a defeat since 2019. Since then he has won all 14 fights.

He is coming off the back of impressive performances against Anthony Smith and Ozzy Diaz. Thus far, every fight that Mingyang has had in the UFC has ended via TKO.

Despite the impressive show in the octagon, he is currently ranked 14th in the division. Mingyang’s professional record currently stands at 19 wins and 6 losses.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see Aljamain Sterling back in action against Brian Ortega.

Sterling was successful in his return at UFC 300, but dropped back into the loss column thanks to Movsar Evloev at UFC 310.

Despite the loss, Sterling has won four out of his last six matches. He’s currently ranked at No. 7 in the featherweight division. He has an impressive professional record with 24 wins and 5 losses.

Here is the complete card:

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Maheshate vs. Gauge Young

Charles Johnson vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus

Yizha vs. Westin Wilson

Xiao Long vs. SuYoung You

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay