THIS life-changing robot helps paraplegics walk; details here

Researchers of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have introduced ‘WalkON Suit F1’, a life-changing robot designed to assist paraplegic people in walking.

The WalkON Suit F1 exoskeleton aims to enhance the mobility of individuals with spinal cord injuries, thereby facilitating their daily activities.

Weighing 50 kg, the WalkON Suit F1 is constructed from robust aluminium and titanium materials. It operates using 12 electronic motors that replicate human joint movements, enabling users to walk at a speed of 3.2 km/h.

Additionally, it allows users to navigate stairs, take lateral steps, and sit down. A distinctive feature of the suit is its ability to approach individuals in wheelchairs, secure a connection, and assist them in standing.

Kim Seung-hwan, a paraplegic member of the KAIST team, shared, “It can approach me wherever I am, even when I’m sitting in a wheelchair, and help me stand up.”

The WalkON Suit F1 is outfitted with various sensors that help maintain balance and ensure fluid movement. Reports indicate that these sensors, located on the soles and upper body, can monitor 1,000 signals per second to anticipate user movements.

The suit also incorporates lenses that function as eyes, enabling users with complete paraplegia to identify obstacles and stairs, compensating for their sensory limitations.

This project represents a passionate endeavor for the entire team. Team member Park Jeong-su noted that his fascination with exoskeletons was ignited by the film Iron Man. “After watching Iron Man, I thought it would be great if I could help people with a robot in real life,” he remarked.