Wall chalking appears outside Hassan Nawaz’s office in London

LONDON: Wall chalking against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has appeared outside office of Hassan Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, in London, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, slogans saying ‘You cannot kill Imran Khan’ were wall-chalked outside Hassan Nawaz’s office in Marble Arch area of Central London.

It is pertinent to mention here that overseas Pakistanis lodged a complaint with London police against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over the latter’s alleged involvement in attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

In the complaint, the overseas Pakistanis called the PML-N supremo ‘mastermind’ behind the assassination attempt on PTI Chief. “The assassination attempt on Imran Khan was planned in London,” read the complaint.

The counsel of the petitioners said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were also nominated in the complaint. “The London police have assured to action by giving the crime reference number,” he added.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Read More: VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN WAS ATTACKED

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Comments