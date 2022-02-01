Wall chalking emerges on Karachi’s Green Line BRT stations

KARACHI: The walls of the newly inaugurated Karachi’s Green Line BRT station have been defaced with political wall chalking against the PPP-led Sindh government, ARY News reported.

According to details, political writings against the ruling Sindh government and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have been spray-painted on the walls of Nagan Chowrangi BRT station.

Not only political slogans but pan (beetle leaves) and gutka (smokeless tobacco) chewers have stained walls of different stations of the newly-opened Green Line bus service.

بی آر ٹی ناگن چورنگی اسٹیشن کراچی

کی خوبصورت دیوار پہ دیدہ زیب چاکنگ اور سپرےکرکے اسے مزید پرکشش بنادیا گیا واضح رہے کہ گرین چلے مشکل سے 20/22 دن ہوئے ہیں pic.twitter.com/hClUtdkKnx — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) February 1, 2022

The Green Line bus service had become fully operational from Jan 10, with 80 buses covering a track of 21 kilometers from 6 in the morning till 10 at night. 22 bus stations have also been completed.

STONES PELTED AT MULTIPLE POINTS OF GREEN LINE BUS SERVICE

After visiting the bus service, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail requested people to keep the buses and stations clean. “This European-standard facility is for you and you deserved it,” he said. “This is not a place to spit paan or betel nut (chhalia).”

Recently, stones had been pelted at the newly-inaugurated Green Line bus service in Karachi at multiple points between Surjani and Numaish areas of the city.

The stones were pelted from the pedestrian bridge and damaged the infrastructure of buses,” they said adding that however no passenger was hurt in the incidents.

