Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Walmart broadens 10% discount

-Walmart is expanding its 10% employee discount to nearly all of its grocery items, including dairy and meat, through the year, the company’s chief people officer told its staff in a letter on Wednesday.

The discount, previously limited to fresh produce and general merchandise such as apparel, now extends to almost all food categories — including milk, meat, dry grocery, and seafood — in stores and online, effective immediately.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, had previously extended its grocery discount during the holidays, but the perk will now be available year-round, the company said.

“We’ve heard your feedback that these savings make a real difference for you and your families,” Donna Morris, Walmart’s chief people officer, wrote in the letter.

Morris said the extension of the discount card program, first introduced more than 50 years ago, was among the company’s most requested benefits.

The company has also raised wages for U.S. hourly workers and launched a bonus program for about 700,000 front-line staff over the last couple of years to help retain workers.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the extension of the discount program.

