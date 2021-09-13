Walmart says press release on litecoin partnership is fake

Walmart said on Monday that a press release regarding the retailer’s partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was fake.

Earlier in the day a press release went viral on social media quoting Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon as saying “Starting October 1, all eCommerce stores will have implemented a ‘Pay with Litecoin Option'”.

Walmart is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores from the United States, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

