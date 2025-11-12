Wana operation: Security forces neutralized all terrorist

WANA, November 12, 2025: All terrorists involved in the attack on Cadet College Wana have been eliminated, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to officials, four militants were killed along with one suicide attacker during the successful clearance operation. Security teams are now combing through the college premises to neutralize any planted explosives or booby traps that may have been left behind.

Authorities confirmed that no students or faculty members were harmed during the operation, calling it a major success against the Fitna al-Khawarij militants who targeted the institution earlier in the day.

Security forces remain stationed in the area to ensure the premises are fully secured before handing control back to local authorities.

Cadets, Teachers from Wana College Evacuated Successfully

Earlier, Security forces successfully rescued all students and teachers from Cadet College Wana after a Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist attack on the institution.

According to security sources, the operation was carried out with great caution and planning to ensure the safety of those trapped inside. Around 350 individuals, including cadets and faculty members, were safely evacuated during the rescue mission.

At the time of the attack, there were 650 people present in the Cadet College Wana, including 525 students.

Officials said that the operation against the terrorists is now entering its final phase and will continue until the last militant is eliminated. They added that the morale of all rescued students and staff remains high, despite the traumatic experience.

Security forces have surrounded the area, while the IGP Frontier Corps KP (South) is personally supervising the ongoing operation in Cadet College Wana. Officials said that a few militants, believed to be Afghan Khawarij, were still inside the compound, and forces were proceeding with caution to avoid civilian casualties.

Fresh footage from the scene showed security personnel escorting cadets to safety, highlighting the coordinated and professional nature of the rescue effort.

Authorities reiterated that the operation will continue until the final terrorist is neutralized and that the safety of cadets in Wana remains the top priority.