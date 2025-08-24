China lauds Pakistan Army’s role in bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lauded the Pakistan Army, calling it a “loyal and strong protector” of the Pakistan-China relationship, ARY News reported.

Wang Yi’s statement came in a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during his official visit to Islamabad for the sixth Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

The two highlighted the determination of the Pakistan-China strategic partnership and reiterated mutual commitments to regional stability, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation.

Wang Yi emphasised that in a volatile global situation, fostering a strong China-Pakistan relationship plays a vital role in regional stability and peace.

Highlighting Pakistan’s importance in China’s diplomacy, Wang Yi indicated that the relationship has endured the test of time and has been strengthened through common beliefs and mutual respect.

He reiterated China’s firm backing for Pakistan’s regional integrity and national security, and greeted the active role of Pakistan in global affairs.

In his response, Field Marshal Asim Munir described China as the “iron brother” of Pakistan, confirming that both nations have consistently supported each other in times of hardship, which has fostered the Pakistan-China relationship more than past.

Asim Munir thanked China for its valuable contributions to the economic and social development of Pakistan, and repeated the Pakistan Army’s pledge to enhance counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

Field Marshal Asim Munir assured the Pakistan Army’s non-stop efforts to safeguard Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

This high-level meeting comes after new progress in CPEC 2.0 and shows that there’s a strong effort to improve cooperation between the two sides in areas like defence, diplomacy, and development.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, strongly dismissed speculation about any leadership change, terming such rumours as “baseless and malicious.”

Speaking at an event in Brussels, COAS said those spreading such claims were opponents of both the government and state institutions.