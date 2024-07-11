Wanindu Hasaranga quits Sri Lanka captaincy ahead of India series

Wanindu Hasaranga has stepped down as Sri Lanka’s T20I captain after the team’s early exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

In his resignation letter, Hasaranga said that it was in the best interest of the team that he relinquishes his duties as skipper and continue playing as a team player, according to a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always,” Wanindu Hasaranga wrote in his resignation letter.

It is pertinent to mention that he was appointed T20I captain last year and led Sri Lanka in 10 matches.

The development came just ahead of their white-ball series against India starting from July 26.

Sri Lanka had a forgetful run in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they won only one match, against the Netherlands, and finished third behind South Africa and Bangladesh in their group.

Following their early exit from the marquee event, head coach Chris Silverwood quit his job as SLC said that he quit for “personal reasons”, and thanked him for his “valuable contributions during his tenure”.

Silverwood took over in April 2022 and enjoyed immediate success, as the team won the T20 Asia Cup later that year. They also reached the final of the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023.

But they failed to make it to the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup in 2022 and last year’s 50-over World Cup.

Former Sri Lanka skipper and one-time chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya was later made the new head coach of Sri Lanka.