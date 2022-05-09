‘Want young people to join PTI,’ Chairman Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the launch Raabta application for membership of the party and wants young people to join in. ARY News reported.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that dynastic politics has taken over the country once again, Shehbaz Sharif is the Prime Minister and his son Humza Shehbaz has become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Dynastic politics is similar to Kingship because power always remains in one family, he added.

He said dynastic politics was the reason for the fall of Kingship and the rise of democracies across the globe. PTI will not be a dynastic party, and will prosper even after the current leadership is gone, the party chairman added. No country in the world can prosper without prioritizing merit, the former Prime Minister said.

He urged young people to become a member of the PTI using the application. Users might face inconveniences while registering on the application but people should be patient, he said.

He accepted that they made mistakes while distributing tickets in the 2018 elections, but those mistakes will be rectified in the upcoming elections.

He added that a nation loses its dignity when it becomes neutral, neutrality kills its determination. Our nation has risen against all evils now, which is why PTI has become so popular in the country, he added.

Overseas Pakistanis can also use the Raabta application to become a member of the party, Imran Khan said. Overseas Pakistanis are an invaluable asset but the current government is trying to curb their right to vote in too, he added.

