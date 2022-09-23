Wanted TTP terrorist killed in Swat: CTD

SWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand Region killed foiled a major terror bid and killed a ‘wanted’ terrorist of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in the area during wanted TTP terrorist – Adil Zaib – was killed. However, the accomplice of the terrorist escaped in injured condition by taking advantage of the darkness.

The raiding team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist was also wanted in explosions and target killings.

The CTD spokesperson said the killed terrorist was involved in targeting a vehicle, which killed VDC [village defence committee] member Idrees Khan, two guards among eight people.

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed two alleged terrorists said to be associated with a proscribed outfit in Balochistan’s Khuzdar. A spokesperson for the CTD said the operation was conducted in Sorgar area.

Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the CTD personnel, while three of their accomplices fled, he added. The terrorists were associated with a proscribed organiszation.

Comments